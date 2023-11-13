Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MS opened at $75.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

