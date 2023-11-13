Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

