Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $597.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $598.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

