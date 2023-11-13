SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $115,075.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,824.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $188,891.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,039 shares in the company, valued at $9,160,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $115,075.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,824.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,139. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

