SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Update

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SFL Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. SFL has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.44 million. SFL had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

SFL Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in SFL by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 50,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in SFL by 746.4% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SFL by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SFL by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SFL by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFL. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFL

About SFL

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.