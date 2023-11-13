Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $66.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

