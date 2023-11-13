Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 171.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,923 shares of company stock valued at $92,478,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.