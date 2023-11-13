SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.90%.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

