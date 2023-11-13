Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.
Scor Price Performance
Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.
About Scor
