Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

Scor Price Performance

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

