Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,211 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Vulcan Materials worth $60,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $211.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.36. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

