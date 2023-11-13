Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,487 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of DuPont de Nemours worth $62,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

