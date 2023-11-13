Rhumbline Advisers Invests $64.14 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 635,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.9% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.