Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Workday worth $55,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $605,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,367.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $230.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.06. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

