Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Cardinal Health worth $57,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

CAH stock opened at $104.12 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 170.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.