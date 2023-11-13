Rhumbline Advisers Has $60.68 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of VICI Properties worth $60,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $54,117,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 414.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $4,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

