Rhumbline Advisers Has $57.98 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 127,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of HP worth $57,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in HP by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HP by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,065 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,064 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 63,145 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.62 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

