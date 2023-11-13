Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $62,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,902,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,644,000 after buying an additional 2,820,559 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $52.41 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

