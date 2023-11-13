Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,498 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 18,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Halliburton worth $56,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 146.9% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

