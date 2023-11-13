Rhumbline Advisers Buys 18,729 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Prudential Financial worth $64,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $92.03 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.