Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SLM (SLM)

SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2023 – SLM is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

10/27/2023 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – SLM was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

10/17/2023 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $16.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – SLM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

