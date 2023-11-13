Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 7th

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PROV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PROV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.