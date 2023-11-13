ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

ProAssurance Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $664.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 74,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ProAssurance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,731,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after acquiring an additional 292,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,349,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ProAssurance by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

