Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MHI opened at $7.66 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 211,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $1,537,626.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,639,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,185,755.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 427,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,569 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

