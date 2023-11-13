Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $8.93 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
