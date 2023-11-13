Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $8.93 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.