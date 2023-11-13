Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,080,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 28,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,579 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,207 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,982,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:PINS opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.