Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PNFPP opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.