Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:PNFPP opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $26.88.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Financial Partners
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Lyft, Grab or Uber? Which stock should you ride with?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Roblox proves that tricks aren’t just for kids
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Does Logitech earnings signal the end of tech normalization?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.