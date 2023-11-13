Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $37.75 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ping An Insurance will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.