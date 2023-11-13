Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $115.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

