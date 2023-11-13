Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $24.75 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.
