Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $24.75 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

