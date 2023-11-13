Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCO opened at $21.11 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

