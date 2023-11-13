Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLCN stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

