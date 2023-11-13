Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OXLCN stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.
About Oxford Lane Capital
