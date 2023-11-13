NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $0.33 on Monday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Javitt acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 346,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 345,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 135,799.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 171,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

