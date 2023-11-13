National Australia Bank Limited (NABZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2598 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

