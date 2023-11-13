Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $75.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

