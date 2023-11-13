Moonbeam Market Cap Reaches $211.29 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $211.29 million and $15.79 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,092,781,258 coins and its circulating supply is 787,591,759 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.