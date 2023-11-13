Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $32,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $196.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.