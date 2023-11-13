Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Ulta Beauty worth $36,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.99 and a 200 day moving average of $437.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

