Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,775 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $41,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Shares of UBER opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

