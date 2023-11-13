Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of AutoZone worth $39,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,702.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,547.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,522.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.