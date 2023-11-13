Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Fortinet worth $43,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

