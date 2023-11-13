Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,105 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $45,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

