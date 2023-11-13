Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of MetLife worth $31,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in MetLife by 42,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 1,582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

MetLife Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MET opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

