Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 67,078 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $41,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $55.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

