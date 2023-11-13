Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,293 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $35,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $206.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average of $173.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $216.29.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,264 shares of company stock worth $27,083,292. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

