Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 21,860 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $33,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $125.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $2,646,904. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

