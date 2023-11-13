Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,233 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $33,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,543,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $521,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.82. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

