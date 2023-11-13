Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Crown Castle worth $42,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

