Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $49.64 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $49,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,120.58 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,903.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,976.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

