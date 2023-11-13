Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $48.01 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Humana worth $48,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.33.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $493.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.39 and a 200-day moving average of $486.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

