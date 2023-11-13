Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $41.01 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $41,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,770,866 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.

Get Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $992.50 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $598.00 and a one year high of $996.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $859.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $849.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.